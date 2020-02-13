Bloody Hands Manual of Arms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Who is John Galt? Find out read the book highly recommended by Mel Tappan in "Tappan on Survival"...
Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand
https://amzn.to/38y6M8t
Tappan on Survival by Mel Tappan
https://amzn.to/2SCM8Nu
ESEE Junglas
https://amzn.to/31MFsAu
Rex Applegate Folding Knife
https://amzn.to/2UMWLQo
Karo Corn Syrup
https://amzn.to/39wUcWK