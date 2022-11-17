Create New Account
Early Analysis: 16NOV22 - Wings Over Dallas Midair Collision WWII Airshow November 12, 2022
Delacabra
Published 12 days ago

https://youtu.be/rumZ1jc74f4


To see the NTSB report status of this accident, click here - http://airsafetyinstitute.org/EarlyAn...

ASI Senior Vice President, Richard McSpadden, CFII, MEI, SES, MES, former Commander/Flight Leader for the USAF Thunderbirds, provides early analysis of an accident on November 12, 2022, when a P-63 Kingcobra and a B-17 collided in midair during the Wings Over Dallas WWII airshow in Texas.

In this Early Analysis video, the AOPA Air Safety Institute makes a preliminary assessment of the accident, addressing notable portions of the tragic flight and highlighting areas the NTSB will likely investigate to determine a probable cause.

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) is the largest community of pilots in the world, providing aviation advocacy, education & inspiration. AOPA has represented the freedom to fly for all pilots since 1939. To learn more about becoming a member visit https://www.aopa.org/jointoday.

