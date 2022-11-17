Early Analysis: 16NOV22 - Wings Over Dallas Midair Collision WWII Airshow November 12, 2022

Checkout Delacabra Playlists for More Videos
https://youtu.be/rumZ1jc74f4
To see the NTSB report status of this accident, click here - http://airsafetyinstitute.org/EarlyAn...
ASI Senior Vice President, Richard McSpadden, CFII, MEI, SES, MES, former Commander/Flight Leader for the USAF Thunderbirds, provides early analysis of an accident on November 12, 2022, when a P-63 Kingcobra and a B-17 collided in midair during the Wings Over Dallas WWII airshow in Texas.
In this Early Analysis video, the AOPA Air Safety Institute makes a preliminary assessment of the accident, addressing notable portions of the tragic flight and highlighting areas the NTSB will likely investigate to determine a probable cause.
The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) is the largest community of pilots in the world, providing aviation advocacy, education & inspiration. AOPA has represented the freedom to fly for all pilots since 1939. To learn more about becoming a member visit https://www.aopa.org/jointoday.
Check out the Air Safety Institute Website:
https://www.aopa.org/training-and-saf...
Follow AOPA on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/AOPA
Follow AOPA on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/flywithaopa/
Follow AOPA on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/AOPApilots
#aopa #flywithaopa #aviation #pilot #flying
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.