Horror of Nanotoxins and Heavy Metal Poisons Found in Human Blood - Caroline Mansfield

Heavy metals and other deadly toxins may be the biggest health threat we face today explains Caroline Mansfield, an extremely experienced naturopath and live blood and research analyst. After seeing disturbing anomalies in blood samples from COVID vaccine recipients, she did in-depth research, uncovering a pandemic of nanotoxins, heavy metals, and forever chemicals in the blood of the vaccinated. She has helped develop MasterPeace, a well-tested product aimed at assisting detox with using negatively charged zeolite, which attaches to the positively charged toxins and flushes them out of the body. Caroline believes that the most dangerous source of these toxins is vaccines, followed by EMF radiation, and humanity’s addiction to electronics.









Lots of toxic environmental factors are contributing to a deluge of toxicity in human blood





Nano-particulates can be breathed in through our mouths and absorbed through our pores





Consistency is the key to maintaining a proper health balance





It takes only four months for new red blood cells to be regenerated









