Ep. 174 "The New Era of Glaucoma Treatment" - Dr. Nick Bruns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Glaucoma treatment is changing—and it’s happening now.
In this episode, Dr. Nick Bruns reveals how eye doctors are moving beyond daily drops to a new, proactive approach called Interventional Glaucoma.
Discover how SLT laser therapy, MIGS procedures, and sustained-release implants (like iDose and Durysta) are helping patients control eye pressure 24/7—without the struggle of remembering drops or dealing with dry eye.
🩺 Learn why early intervention is key, how AI and imaging are improving diagnosis, and what every glaucoma patient should know about the latest 2025 treatment options.
👉 Subscribe for more.
🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/Open-Your-Eyes/0PNZH7D9AF64IAOWNEAZX33FCI
🌐 Learn more on the official new website: https://wellness1280.com/
📲 Follow me on social media for more health and wellness content:
👉 https://www.facebook.com/drkerrygelb
👉https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/
Thanks to: