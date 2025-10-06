Ep. 174 "The New Era of Glaucoma Treatment" - Dr. Nick Bruns

Glaucoma treatment is changing—and it’s happening now.

In this episode, Dr. Nick Bruns reveals how eye doctors are moving beyond daily drops to a new, proactive approach called Interventional Glaucoma.





Discover how SLT laser therapy, MIGS procedures, and sustained-release implants (like iDose and Durysta) are helping patients control eye pressure 24/7—without the struggle of remembering drops or dealing with dry eye.





🩺 Learn why early intervention is key, how AI and imaging are improving diagnosis, and what every glaucoma patient should know about the latest 2025 treatment options.





