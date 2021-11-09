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VACCINE WARNING- COMMERCIAL PILOT DEVELOPS BRAIN SWELLING AND CAN NO LONGER FLY
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277 views • November 09, 2021
Description from elgatoweebee
HAS ANYBODY NOTICED MORE PLANE CRASHES THAN USUAL LATELY WITH NO EXPLANATION? COMMERCIAL PILOTS FLY WITH A CO-PILOT JUST IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THERE HAVE BEEN CASES OF PILOTS DYING IN FLY AND THE CO-PILOT HAVING TO MAKE AN EMERGENCY LANDING IN THE NEAREST AIRPORT.
HAS ANYBODY NOTICED MORE PLANE CRASHES THAN USUAL LATELY WITH NO EXPLANATION? COMMERCIAL PILOTS FLY WITH A CO-PILOT JUST IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THERE HAVE BEEN CASES OF PILOTS DYING IN FLY AND THE CO-PILOT HAVING TO MAKE AN EMERGENCY LANDING IN THE NEAREST AIRPORT.
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