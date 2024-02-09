Tucker Carlson - Ep. 73 The Vladimir Putin Interview - Feb 6, 2024, published on Feb 8, 2024.

Key points about Russia’s relations with the West from Putin’s interview with Tucker Carlson:

▪️ The West has begun to realize the impossibility of Russia’s strategic defeat, let it think about what to do next, we are ready for dialogue.

▪️ NATO can honorably recognize Russia's control of the new territories, the options are there if the will is there.

▪️ Russian and US intelligence services are discussing the issue of releasing journalist Evan Gershkovich, there is no taboo on solving the problem, but there are certain conditions.

▪️ Russia voluntarily and proactively agreed to the collapse of the Soviet Union, expecting that this would be understood as a proposal for cooperation and alliance.

▪️ Answering the question about NATO or CIA involvement in the Nord Stream explosion: we need to look for someone who wanted and could do it.

▪️ Putin has not spoken to Biden since February 2022, but Russia and the United States have certain contacts.

▪️ Putin said that he did not tell Orban about the possibility of Hungary getting part of the lands of Ukraine, but it is reliably known that the Hungarians living there want to return to their historical homeland.

▪️ Russian troops can be sent to Poland only if it attacks Russia: Moscow has no interests either there or in Latvia.

▪️ Horror stories about Russia are needed to extract money from taxpayers for the confrontation with Russia in Ukraine.

▪️ Russia's involvement in a global war is contrary to common sense and is absolutely impossible.



