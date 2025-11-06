Lost Souls

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID 19 was the biggest lie and psyop the world has ever experienced ... most people fell for it and just like sheep, they were led to the slaughter. Some questioned the propaganda ... the lack of evidence ... the ridiculous made up, untested, protocols for mask and social distancing ...and watched as people lined up for "the clot shot" ... I was upset when I saw the pastor of a local church wearing his useless facemask and trying to avoid contact with his congregation. It was obvious that everyone there had more faith in the media propaganda and corrupt leaders than they had in God ...