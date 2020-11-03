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Healing Cancer Holistically Part 2
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33 views • November 03, 2020
The Benefits and Limitations of Medical Oncology
- - INDEX - -
Medical Treatments versus Healing 0:00
The Narrow Focus of Medical Science 4:15
Warning re: "Integrative" care 5:20
Natural Medicine Is Illegal in USA 6:54
Are Your Doctor's Hands Tied? (the answer is YES) 10:15
Regarding The Cure 17:00
Thanks for watching! My contact info is listed at the start of the video; hit me with any questions or suggestions.
(I'm a scientist, coach, and Reiki practitioner.)
I provide private cancer coaching for free, and gratefully accept donations. But if you'd like to support me- and would accept something in return- you might consider booking a Remote Reiki session! Always honored to share Reiki with you.
- Brandon
[email protected]
- - INDEX - -
Medical Treatments versus Healing 0:00
The Narrow Focus of Medical Science 4:15
Warning re: "Integrative" care 5:20
Natural Medicine Is Illegal in USA 6:54
Are Your Doctor's Hands Tied? (the answer is YES) 10:15
Regarding The Cure 17:00
Thanks for watching! My contact info is listed at the start of the video; hit me with any questions or suggestions.
(I'm a scientist, coach, and Reiki practitioner.)
I provide private cancer coaching for free, and gratefully accept donations. But if you'd like to support me- and would accept something in return- you might consider booking a Remote Reiki session! Always honored to share Reiki with you.
- Brandon
[email protected]
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