"You don't have to enrich when you have that much oil. So I'm not happy with the negotiation. I say no enrichment." - Trump

Trump is visiting Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday to discuss energy independence. His visit comes just days before the hotly-contested Republican U.S. Senate Primary.

Adding:

More than 500 strike and other aircraft are part of the current composition of the joint US-Israeli grouping in the Middle East and neighboring regions, focused on launching a strike on Iran.

US Air Force:

▪️More than 270 flights of transport aircraft C-17A and C-5M;

▪️Up to 86 refuelling aircraft KC-135 and KC-46;

3 aircraft RC-135W Rivet Joint;

5 combat airborne communication nodes E-11A BACN;

▪️6 AWACS aircraft E-3 Sentry;

▪️1 high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft U-2 Dragon Lady;

▪️2 long-range reconnaissance UAVs RQ-4B Global Hawk;

▪️About 8 search and rescue aircraft HC-130J Combat King II;

▪️About 7 special aircraft MC-130J Commando II;

▪️12 attack aircraft A-10C Thunderbolt II;

▪️Up to 36 strike aircraft F-15E Strike Eagle;

▪️30 F-35A Lightning II fighters;

▪️11 (12) F-15E Strike Eagle and F-35A Lightning II fighters are expected to be transferred to the Middle East from the Lakenheath airbase in the UK soon.

US Navy:

▪️3 destroyers of the Arleigh Burke class from the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group in the Arabian Sea.

▪️3 destroyers of the Arleigh Burke class from the USS General R. Ford strike group in the Mediterranean Sea.

▪️2 destroyers of the Arleigh Burke class in the Gulf of Aden and the Mediterranean Sea to cover US bases in Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

▪️2 destroyers of the Arleigh Burke class in the Gulf of Aqaba and the Mediterranean Sea to cover Israel.

▪️An Ohio-class submarine USS Georgia somewhere in the Mediterranean Sea;

▪️10 airborne AWACS aircraft E-2D Hawkeye;

▪️12 airborne F-35C Lightning II fighters.

▪️84 F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighter-bombers;

▪️12 airborne electronic warfare aircraft EA-18G Growler;

▪️2 long-range reconnaissance UAVs MQ-4C Triton.

Israeli Air Force:

▪️14 refuelling aircraft KC-707 Re’em and KC-130;

▪️2 EL/M-2075 Phalcon AWACS aircraft and 2 G550 Eitam;

▪️2 ground-based radar reconnaissance aircraft G550 Shavit;

1 reconnaissance aircraft G550 Oron;

▪️48 F-35I Adir fighters;

▪️25 F-15I Ra’am fighters;

▪️48 F-15C and F-15D Baz fighters;

▪️About 170 F-16I, F-16C and F-16D fighters in various modifications.

Thus, the joint US-Israeli grouping includes:

▪️More than 500 strike and fighter aircraft, of which about 100 are of the fifth generation;

▪️Up to 100 refuelling aircraft;

▪️About 20 AWACS aircraft;

▪️About 15 reconnaissance aircraft and UAVs for various purposes;

▪️5 combat airborne communication nodes;

▪️About 15 rescue and special-purpose aircraft;

▪️18 electronic warfare aircraft.

As a result, the US has deployed to the Middle East one of its largest regional combat groupings in recent years, stretching from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Persian Gulf. And together with Israel’s air force, the joint grouping represents simply an insurmountable force for Iran, capable of potentially inflicting severe damage on its armed forces, the IRGC and its industry.