BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Every American Needs to See This...
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10150 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
331 views • 20 hours ago

In this video, my goal is to unscramble all the chaos of the last week, a century defining week, with Venezuela being just the beginning.


TIMESTAMPS:

The Endless Frontier Intro: 0:00-0:13

What happened in Venezuela the first week of January 2026: 0:14-01:38

Why now? 01:40-02:15

What is the Monroe Doctrine? 02:16-02:45

Venezuela and the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative: 02:46-03:36

Trumps warning to Mexico, Cuba, and Columbia: 03:40-05:01

Russian-Flagged Venezuela Oil Tankers Seized, Ghost Fleet: 05:02-06:00

Responding to comments from my last video: 06:01-07:06

USA Acquisition of Greenland: 07:07-07:33

USA to pay Greenlanders 100,000 to buy Greenland: 07:34-08:19

Denmarks reaction/NATO reaction to USA wanting Greenland: 08:22-08:56

Trump proposes 1.5 trillion military budget 08:57-10:20

What's going on with Iranian Protests? Why are Iranians protesting? 10:21-11:49

Iran and China's Belt and Road Initiative: 11:50-12:48

Closing thoughts: 12:49-13:48

What is the North American Technate?: 15:00-27:35

-------------------------

Buy The Deep State Encyclopedia: Exposing the Cabal's Playbook https://a.co/d/5iaD4s4

Buy Deep State Encyclopedia on Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-deep-state-encyclopedia

Buy Grace a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/reallygraceful

Please consider supporting Grace's channel on Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful


Atlas Bullion 💰 For Gold & Silver Coins, Bars, and Physical Subscriptions shop with ⁠Atlas Bullion⁠! They support the voices others want to silence. Use code “GRACE” at checkout https://atlasbullion.com/reallygraceful/

Mirrored - reallygraceful

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
usareallygracefulnorth american technate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump orders U.S. withdrawal from 66 international organizations

Trump orders U.S. withdrawal from 66 international organizations

Laura Harris
Iran&#8217;s internet blackout: Regime silences dissent amid mass protests

Iran’s internet blackout: Regime silences dissent amid mass protests

Belle Carter
Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Ramon Tomey
Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Belle Carter
Kremlin rejects Trump&#8217;s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Kremlin rejects Trump’s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Belle Carter
The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO&#8217;s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO’s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy