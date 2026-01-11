Every American Needs to See This...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, my goal is to unscramble all the chaos of the last week, a century defining week, with Venezuela being just the beginning.
TIMESTAMPS:
The Endless Frontier Intro: 0:00-0:13
What happened in Venezuela the first week of January 2026: 0:14-01:38
Why now? 01:40-02:15
What is the Monroe Doctrine? 02:16-02:45
Venezuela and the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative: 02:46-03:36
Trumps warning to Mexico, Cuba, and Columbia: 03:40-05:01
Russian-Flagged Venezuela Oil Tankers Seized, Ghost Fleet: 05:02-06:00
Responding to comments from my last video: 06:01-07:06
USA Acquisition of Greenland: 07:07-07:33
USA to pay Greenlanders 100,000 to buy Greenland: 07:34-08:19
Denmarks reaction/NATO reaction to USA wanting Greenland: 08:22-08:56
Trump proposes 1.5 trillion military budget 08:57-10:20
What's going on with Iranian Protests? Why are Iranians protesting? 10:21-11:49
Iran and China's Belt and Road Initiative: 11:50-12:48
Closing thoughts: 12:49-13:48
What is the North American Technate?: 15:00-27:35
