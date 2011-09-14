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Antinatalism at light speed! [Sep 14, 2011]
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35 views • September 14, 2021
Or rather, activist antinatalism, efilism, eulavism--call it whatever you want. The point is, there's no need to even bring suffering into the picture because even eternal utopia doesn't change what "The Good" and "the good" are.
I should have elaborated on what I meant by this video, but it -was- "at light speed". This is directed toward the people who say things like, "Extinction?! But without humans, there will be no art; there will be no nobility; there will be no kindness; there will be no goodness".
I should have elaborated on what I meant by this video, but it -was- "at light speed". This is directed toward the people who say things like, "Extinction?! But without humans, there will be no art; there will be no nobility; there will be no kindness; there will be no goodness".
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