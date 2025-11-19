Vaccines have become a religion, says Peter McCullough, MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peter McCullough, MD and Nicholas Hulscher on the “Rebecca Weiss Podcast” , posted on Nov 11, 2025.
Peter McCullough, MD says, “[Vaccines] have become a competing religion to Christianity.”
“The Vatican in Rome is making that abundantly clear…”
“There is a deeply held ‘religious’ faith among most doctors, and certainly medical boards and [medical] societies that vaccines are good. That we must accept them. And anybody who challenges the religion of vaccines, must be destroyed…”
“Look at the iconography on the cover [of our book about vaccines].”
“This is a [20 Euro silver coin] coin. This was issued by the Pope — Pope Francis.”
“It is a boy who about to receive the blood and body of Jesus Christ. But instead of receiving the Eucharist, he is receiving a vaccine.”
“The vaccine replaces the blood and body of Jesus Christ.”
“It can’t be any more clear than this.”
“[Vaccines] have become a competing religion to Christianity.”
“[In] New Zealand, a large church had unfurled a banner that said, ‘Not even the blood of Jesus Christ [will] save you [from Covid]. Get vaccinated.”
“Churches were starting to adopt vaccines as a replacement for Jesus Christ.”
The full 50-minute interview is posted here:
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/the-largest-false-religion-in-the
A picture of the 20 Euro silver coin from the Vatican, showing a boy being vaccinated, is posted here:
A picture of the banner hanging on the New Zealand church, saying,"The blood of Jesus will not save you from Covid. Get Vaccinated", is posted here:
https://joynews.co.za/can-the-blood-of-jesus-save-you-from-covid19/
Mirrored - Fat News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!