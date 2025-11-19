Vaccines have become a religion, says Peter McCullough, MD

Peter McCullough, MD and Nicholas Hulscher on the “Rebecca Weiss Podcast” , posted on Nov 11, 2025.

Peter McCullough, MD says, “[Vaccines] have become a competing religion to Christianity.”

“The Vatican in Rome is making that abundantly clear…”

“There is a deeply held ‘religious’ faith among most doctors, and certainly medical boards and [medical] societies that vaccines are good. That we must accept them. And anybody who challenges the religion of vaccines, must be destroyed…”

“Look at the iconography on the cover [of our book about vaccines].”

“This is a [20 Euro silver coin] coin. This was issued by the Pope — Pope Francis.”

“It is a boy who about to receive the blood and body of Jesus Christ. But instead of receiving the Eucharist, he is receiving a vaccine.”

“The vaccine replaces the blood and body of Jesus Christ.”

“It can’t be any more clear than this.”

“[Vaccines] have become a competing religion to Christianity.”

“[In] New Zealand, a large church had unfurled a banner that said, ‘Not even the blood of Jesus Christ [will] save you [from Covid]. Get vaccinated.”

“Churches were starting to adopt vaccines as a replacement for Jesus Christ.”

The full 50-minute interview is posted here:

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/the-largest-false-religion-in-the

A picture of the 20 Euro silver coin from the Vatican, showing a boy being vaccinated, is posted here:

https://en.numista.com/328913

A picture of the banner hanging on the New Zealand church, saying,"The blood of Jesus will not save you from Covid. Get Vaccinated", is posted here:

https://joynews.co.za/can-the-blood-of-jesus-save-you-from-covid19/

