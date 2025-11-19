BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vaccines have become a religion, says Peter McCullough, MD
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10140 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
268 views • 2 days ago

Peter McCullough, MD and Nicholas Hulscher on the “Rebecca Weiss Podcast” , posted on Nov 11, 2025.

Peter McCullough, MD says, “[Vaccines] have become a competing religion to Christianity.”

“The Vatican in Rome is making that abundantly clear…”

“There is a deeply held ‘religious’ faith among most doctors, and certainly medical boards and [medical] societies that vaccines are good. That we must accept them. And anybody who challenges the religion of vaccines, must be destroyed…”

“Look at the iconography on the cover [of our book about vaccines].”

“This is a [20 Euro silver coin] coin. This was issued by the Pope — Pope Francis.”

“It is a boy who about to receive the blood and body of Jesus Christ. But instead of receiving the Eucharist, he is receiving a vaccine.”

“The vaccine replaces the blood and body of Jesus Christ.”

“It can’t be any more clear than this.”

“[Vaccines] have become a competing religion to Christianity.”

“[In] New Zealand, a large church had unfurled a banner that said, ‘Not even the blood of Jesus Christ [will] save you [from Covid]. Get vaccinated.”

“Churches were starting to adopt vaccines as a replacement for Jesus Christ.”

__

The full 50-minute interview is posted here:

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/the-largest-false-religion-in-the

__

A picture of the 20 Euro silver coin from the Vatican, showing a boy being vaccinated, is posted here:

https://en.numista.com/328913

__

A picture of the banner hanging on the New Zealand church, saying,"The blood of Jesus will not save you from Covid. Get Vaccinated", is posted here:

https://joynews.co.za/can-the-blood-of-jesus-save-you-from-covid19/

Mirrored - Fat News

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
vaccinesreligionpeter mccullough md
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy