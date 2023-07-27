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HUNTER BIDEN PLEA DEAL COLLAPSES, NOW PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO TAX CHARGES.
Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker breaks down the Hunter Biden plea deal and if there could be a trial coming.
https://rumble.com/v32qu07-hunter-biden-plea-deal-collapses-now-pleads-not-guilty-to-tax-charges..html