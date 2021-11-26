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WHO ARE YOU CHOOSING TO BE
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50 views • November 26, 2021
Let us not forget that our governments and regulatory bodies have been put in place to serve us. NOT the other way around. So how do we take back the control and power we've essentially handed over to them?
Check out this 90-second video to find out.
To watch another short video on how to stop normalizing control, check out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4YE11V3c1Q&;t=9s and don't forget to subscribe to my YouTube channel!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
Check out this 90-second video to find out.
To watch another short video on how to stop normalizing control, check out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4YE11V3c1Q&;t=9s and don't forget to subscribe to my YouTube channel!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
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