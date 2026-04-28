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US Pirates boarded a ship they assumed had links to Iran - world’s most clueless military was wrong & released it
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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The hapless U.S. pirates boarded a ship they assumed had links to Iran. 

As is often the case with the world’s most clueless military, the ship didn’t have any links to Iran and had to be released. 

Global laughingstock for a reason.  🎙@TheIslanderNews

Adding more about this later:  Footage of the landing of a Force Recon special forces group from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to inspect the container ship M/V Blue Star III in the Arabian Sea, which was suspected of attempting to transit to Iran in violation of the blockade.

The ship was released after the inspection and confirmation that the ship's voyage would not include a call at an Iranian port.  @Intel Slava

More:  US Navy harassed and boarded a ship they suspected to be headed for Iranian ports—but released it after finding out that they were wrong.

The US Navy presence in waters 11.000km away from their shores continues to be a pain in the *ss for worldwide shipping.  @DD Geopolitics



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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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