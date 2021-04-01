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Gossip-19 Politicians Shaming Our God All Over The Place...Mandemic 101...
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130 views • April 01, 2021
When the politicians are in lock-step with the mainstream media a global disaster begins and ends in the destruction of the world economy. who are the baby-killing idiots and how do they seize power. It's not them it's the prince of the air, satan...Their evil santa Clause; the work of the Nicolaitans whom God hates; Revelation 2:6+15...
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