ALEX JONES [FULL] Sunday 3/15/26 • Trump Sends Marines/Troops To Secure The Strait Of Hormuz

COMMUNIST CUBA ON THE VERGE OF COLLAPSE AS TRUMP SENDS MARINES/TROOPS TO SECURE THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ & DAWN OF A NEW WORLD WAR BEGINS — MUST-WATCH/SHARE TRANSMISSION!

POTUS calls on other nations to send warships to Strait of Hormuz to help keep commercial vessels safe.

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