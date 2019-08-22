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Legal Marijuana Causing Fewer Opioid Deaths And Big Pharma Is Mad
Weed For Life
Weed For Life
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26 views • August 22, 2019
Marijuana is literally saving lives, and the companies that make and sell opiates are not happy about it. Cenk Uygur, Ben Mankiewicz, Ana Kasparian, and Jimmy Dore, hosts of The Young Turks, break it down. Tell us what you think in the comment section below. http://tytnetwork.com/join

"After states pass laws permitting medical marijuana, drivers in those states become less likely to test positive for opioids after fatal car accidents, a new study from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health has found.

Researchers analyzed federal crash data in 18 states over the period from 1999 to 2013. States that passed a medical marijuana law during this period saw a reduction in opioid involvement in fatal car accidents, relative to states without such a law. The reduction was greatest among drivers aged 21 to 40, the age group most likely to use medical marijuana where it's available.

"We would expect the adverse consequences of opioid use to decrease over time in states where medical marijuana use is legal, as individuals substitute marijuana for opioids in the treatment of severe or chronic pain," said June H. Kim, a doctoral student at the Mailman School of Public Health, and the study's lead author, in a press release.

The study, published Thursday in the American Journal of Public Health, is the first to look at the relationship between medical marijuana laws and individual-level laboratory measurements of opioid use. The results suggest a fairly straightforward conclusion that "in states with medical marijuana laws, fewer individuals are using opioids," the authors write.”*
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