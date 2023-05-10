Russia DENOUNCES Big Pharma: China & BRICS DEMAND International JUSTICE For Covid CRIMINALS

​Stew Peters Show





May 9, 2023





Will foreign governments eventually bring Covid criminals to justice?

Karen Kingston is back to talk about recent declarations made by Russia and China announcing the end of United States hegemony.

Did China, Russia, and other nations pressure World Health Organization head Tedros Ghebreyesus to officially end the Covid pandemic?

Russia says they will partner with China to investigate the W.H.O to discover how they certified vaccines for countries across the world without doing proper safety testing.

They also want to know why the W.H.O. was apparently working on behalf of American pharmaceutical companies.

China is still planning to aid the Russian military in their war with Ukraine.

The United States is fighting a proxy war in Ukraine in an effort to cover up human trafficking and corruption.

Russian General Kirillov has criticized the U.S. bioweapon system called “the Toxic Mosquito Aerial Release System”.

This system has military applications and can infect populations with diseases like malaria.

The United States is in violation of the Biological Weapons Convention while the world braces for WW3.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2mxkrc-russia-denounces-big-pharma-china-and-brics-demand-international-justice-fo.html