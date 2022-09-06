Suicide Survivor Trever Shirin Gives Warning Signs and Offers Solutions for Suicidality



Former serious self-harmer, Trever Shirin, survived a suicide attempt, changing the course of his life forever. That brush with death caused him to find his mission and purpose in life. Today, as a licensed professional counselor and director of content at Mayfield Counseling Centers, Trever uses Gestalt therapy to promote non-judgmental self-awareness, allowing clients to feel equipped while facing any life circumstance. This suicide survivor and mental health warrior also gives key warning signs on how to spot possible suicidal inclinations in others, especially the youth. In addition, Trever explains how to create a support system where someone who is struggling with feelings of depression or hopelessness can find comfort and encouragement in this safe space.







TAKEAWAYS





If you are struggling with suicidality, call the suicide hotline at 988





Mental health care is not as stigmatized as it used to be, and a post-Covid world has increased access to it





Use code MyToolBox at MayfieldCounseling.com for a free month trial of the plethora of resources they have available online





Red flags parents should look for in their kids is self-isolation, behavioral changes, or wearing odd attire to hide self-harming habits







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