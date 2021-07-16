Attorney Thomas Renz: On The Frontline of Our Freedom

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Join Leah and Michelle as they talk to Tom about the actions he’s taking, the lies he’s exposing and how it’s not the Delta Variant is actually the “Vaccine Variant”.
Thomas Renz is currently teamed up with and representing the following groups:
HOME | Ohio Stands Up!
Make Americans Free Again | The New Normal: Citizens In Charge
AmericasFrontlineDoctors.org
Visit Renz-Law.com for several resources including videos with Thomas Renz, how to donate, contact info and an all important Sample County Resolution to Protect the Rights of Citizens.
“ATTY THOMAS RENZ & AMERICAS FRONTLINE DOCTORS SUE DHHS TO STOP VACCINATING CHILDREN 15 AND YOUNGER DHHS sued to halt the Covid-19 Vaccines to Children 15 years old and younger. This game-changing lawsuit was filed by Attorney Thomas Renz and America’s Frontline Doctors against the Emergency Use Authorization of these experimental vaccines that have had no long term studies on the impact on adults, much less children. The lawsuit also challenges the legality of “emergency use authorization” since that law states that children must be at risk, which the CDC says children are statistically at ZERO percent mortality rate by COVID-19. The “emergency use authorization” also states that it can only go into effect if there are no other viable treatments for the virus. Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, Zinc, and Budesonide have all been proven as effective treatments by multiple doctors. This lawsuit throws the kitchen sink at the unethical collusion and marketing campaign of this deadly vaccine through Big Media, Big Tech, Big Pharma, and Big Gov, all to financially benefit globalist billionaires. Attorney Thomas Renz also goes after Dr. Anthony Fauci for his numerous lies about gain of function , masks and more.”
Resistance Chicks
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