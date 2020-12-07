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Jingle Bell Rock - BELAIRS Christmas Show Blue Note
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11 views • December 07, 2020
The Belairs feature four-part harmony and dynamic impersonations of the great oldies stars of the past. The Show includes tributes to Roy Orbison, Dion, Dusty Springfield, Billy Joe Royal, Jackie Wilson, Tom Jones, Leslie Gore, Neil Diamond and many more favorites from the past. The Belairs Show is dedicated to those who can appreciate the memorable tunes that moved your feet and harmonies that lifted your spirits. Bring back the dreams of a simple time, memories and loves of the past, and romantic moonlight evenings. Rock 'n Roll down memory lane with The Belairs. www.TheBelairsShow.com
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