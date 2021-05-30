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sprit of heaviness
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20 views • May 30, 2021
This message teaches us that in order to stand against the spirit of heaviness we must put on the garment of praise. This spirit, if left unchecked, can lead to suicidal thoughts (ideation) and the act of suicide.
Your worth is in Christ , in the Heavenly, not in the things of this world. Your worth is not in what you have or what you think you own (material things).
Isaiah 61:1-3
Your worth is in Christ , in the Heavenly, not in the things of this world. Your worth is not in what you have or what you think you own (material things).
Isaiah 61:1-3
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