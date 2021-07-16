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COVID VACCINE MANDATES BEGIN
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1211 views • July 16, 2021
Flying in the face of rational science, responsible public health policy and ethical principles, European governments are requiring vaccine passports to function in society and for healthcare workers. Like an echo, populations have responded almost immediately with sustained protests in the streets.
#BastilleDay #VaccinePassports #FranceProtests #Greece #VaccineMandates #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW224
POSTED: July 16, 2021
#BastilleDay #VaccinePassports #FranceProtests #Greece #VaccineMandates #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW224
POSTED: July 16, 2021
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