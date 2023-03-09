Everything Wants to Exist! (Music Video)

Video by James

Lyrics: Everything wants to exist; they just wanted that thing too. But their mothers got to choose, who would win and who would lose. They would join their hands to pray, then they took their hands away! Bundled in the garbage bins, they paid for mother's fathers' sins! Now they get to run and play and see the light of a brand-new day. Now they get to breathe the air and hold the hands of those who care. Everything wants to exist, put it on your Christmas list. When your children then you miss, you will know the reason why. Cause they just wanted to exist, but their mothers got to choose. Who would win and who would lose, who would live and who would die! Now they get to run and play, and their killers have to pay and pay. Now they get to breathe the air and hold the hands of those who care. Everything wants to exist; everything wants to exist!





Channel Note: We are UNABLE to post videos like this on YouTube due to the fact that the YouTube platform has become very proactive in SUPPRESSING free speech. YouTube's actions against the Bill of Rights WILL be held against them to the FULLEST extent of the law, it's only a matter of time.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.







