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How to deal with childhood drama - trauma
Silver Dove
Silver Dove
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112 views • June 11, 2022

How can we deal with Childhood Trauma?

In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit

Childhood Trauma, how does it affect our lives?

- Why are so many adults affected by childhood Trauma?

- Is childhood trauma connected to past lives?

- is this a reason why so many adults nurture drama in their lives?

- does it block the progression of the spiritual journey?

- is there a therapy form to help to clear the trauma?

This video is dedicated to every body who is ready to move beyond limitation to find the real potential and take back their Heritage as a Divine Being having a Human experience!


If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video.

Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.


You can contact me at:

Silver Dove Group https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz

My Posts only Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1

or contact me @KatharinaBless

GAB: https://gab.com/KatharinaBless

Blog Page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove

If you want to send an email, use my full name (katharinabless) at gmail.com

Keywords
childhood traumachildhood dramakarmic perspectivetake back power
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy