A GLOBAL RESISTANCE AWAKENS
258 views • 2 days ago

Del shares a powerful realization from his travels abroad: despite relentless propaganda, fear campaigns, and social pressure, roughly 30 percent of the world refused the Covid shots. He reflects on the shock of discovering just how many stood firm — and the deeper truth that many within the remaining 70 percent complied under coercion, not conviction. The takeaway is clear: the global resistance was far larger, and far more unified, than we were ever led to believe.

