© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del shares a powerful realization from his travels abroad: despite relentless propaganda, fear campaigns, and social pressure, roughly 30 percent of the world refused the Covid shots. He reflects on the shock of discovering just how many stood firm — and the deeper truth that many within the remaining 70 percent complied under coercion, not conviction. The takeaway is clear: the global resistance was far larger, and far more unified, than we were ever led to believe.