Many tombs will be filled, Prophecy

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Prophetic Word, given on 2023-07-16 around 1:30pm
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2023-07-16-many-tombs-will-be-filled/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski