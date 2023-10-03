Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Το πρόγραμμα του Ηλία Κασιδιάρη για την Αθήνα _'Όλοι οι υποψήφιοι δημοτικοί και διαμερισματικοί σύμβουλοι (💥 περιγραφή)
channel image
askitis
358 Subscribers
29 views
Published Yesterday

💥 Το πρόγραμμα του Ηλία Κασιδιάρη για την Αθήνα

       https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAKTLHbNriY
Σε μία συνέντευξη φωτιά στον Νίκο Κυριακάκη και την prime news, ο υποψήφιος με τον Ηλία Κασιδιάρη για τον Δήμο της Αθήνας Χαράλαμπος Γιώτης, παρουσιάζει το πρόγραμμα και το όραμα του Ηλία Κασιδιάρη για την πρωτεύουσα της χώρας και αποδομεί την καταστροφική τετραετία του Κώστα Μπακογιάννη. Η ΑΘΗΝΑ ΞΑΝΑ ΠΡΩΤΕΥΟΥΣΑ ΤΩΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΩΝ

Keywords
reg

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket