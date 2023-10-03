Το πρόγραμμα του Ηλία Κασιδιάρη για την Αθήνα _'Όλοι οι υποψήφιοι δημοτικοί και διαμερισματικοί σύμβουλοι (💥 περιγραφή)

💥 Το πρόγραμμα του Ηλία Κασιδιάρη για την Αθήνα
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAKTLHbNriY
Σε μία συνέντευξη φωτιά στον Νίκο Κυριακάκη και την prime news, ο υποψήφιος με τον Ηλία Κασιδιάρη για τον Δήμο της Αθήνας Χαράλαμπος Γιώτης, παρουσιάζει το πρόγραμμα και το όραμα του Ηλία Κασιδιάρη για την πρωτεύουσα της χώρας και αποδομεί την καταστροφική τετραετία του Κώστα Μπακογιάννη. Η ΑΘΗΝΑ ΞΑΝΑ ΠΡΩΤΕΥΟΥΣΑ ΤΩΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΩΝ
