Slovakia’s parliament approved constitution amendment, declaring there are only 2 genders, male & female

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Slovak PM Fico defies EU with historic vote
Slovakia’s parliament has approved an amendment to the constitution, declaring there are only two genders: male and female.
🗣 “What we have done today is a sovereign Slovak decision and we will not allow anyone to interfere with our sovereign values, our roots, and our foundations," Fico said in a statement.