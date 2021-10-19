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Gavin Newsom Mandates Gender Neutral Displays for Toys + Demands "BasketBALL" be Renamed
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30 views • October 19, 2021
Gavin Newsom and the state of California, incurring on the private rights of corporations is legislating and demanding that stores have a gender neutral display. The progressive movement will never end until they take away all your rights, all your freedom of choice, your ability to decide for yourself because they know better and via the legislative pen they will control you. Here we examine other areas where progressive should really stick their nose into.
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