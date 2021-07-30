X22 REPORT: Public Understanding Of Events Around The Corner,Month Of August Is Traditionally Very Hot

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Public Understanding Of Events Around The Corner,Month Of August Is Traditionally Very Hot
The people of this country are at war with the [DS], this is an informational war. The [DS] has been pushing their plan with no interference until Trump came along. Now the Kraken has awakened and the people are fighting back. The [DS] is getting ready to stop the flow of information, soon the public will see the truth and more people will join the fight. The [DS] push is failing, the covid fear is failing, nothing can stop this, nothing.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.