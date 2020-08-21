Fact-Checking The Fact Checkers: Is the CoviPass Fake News?

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Get off Facebook, Don't use Google....they were all setup by the CIA, make life harder for these Motherfuckers!
This is Why You Can’t Trust the Fact Checkers:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/07/covid-19-passport-app-health-travel-covidpass-quarantine-event/
Is the Purge of Independent Media a Coordinated Attack by the Military Industrial Complex?:
https://theconsciousresistance.com/is-the-purge-of-independent-media-a-coordinated-attack-by-the-military-industrial-complex/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jeZqXdTFCg0
The Conscious Resistance YT Channel