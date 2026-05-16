Iran seized a foreign tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, that concealed its true identity - Iranian TV

Iranian state television reported that authorities seized a foreign tanker in the Strait of Hormuz carrying 450,000 barrels of oil for violating Iranian economic regulations and disrupting the country’s economic order.



The vessel tried to evade detection by changing its markings and concealing its true identity. State television also confirmed the smuggled oil cargo was recovered.

Adding:

Trump’s admin are allegedly pushing the UAE to do their own dirty work in the Persian Gulf by attacking & seizing one of Iran’s 3 islands.



The US failed to achieve control over the Strait of Hormoz, so they want the sand zionists to do their dirty work instead.



@FotrosResistancee

Adding:

Trump failed to make progress on unblocking the Strait of Hormuz during his China visit, Bloomberg reports, citing statements from Iranian and Chinese officials as well as analysts tracking shipping traffic in the strait.



The outlet believes Iran has little interest in loosening its grip on the strait, even in the event the war ends. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated his country would introduce "effective and professional control mechanisms."



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, meanwhile, said the strait should open as soon as possible.



Bloomberg notes that China's statement came as the world's two largest economies sought to emphasize common ground on the Middle East conflict during Trump's meetings with Chairman Xi Jinping this week -- even as they remain on opposite sides of it, with China having repeatedly criticized the American-Israeli assault on its Iranian ally.



Despite the surface-level agreement between China and the US on opening the strait, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, with shipping through it again grinding to a halt due to the threat of strikes on vessels.



"Negotiations are stuck, violence periodically flares, and the economic costs of prolonged Hormuz closure are mounting," said analyst Becca Wasser.



"Threats of renewed war continue, and the status quo is becoming increasingly untenable. We assess that a return to open conflict is highly likely," Bloomberg writes.



Meanwhile, according to the marine traffic analytics site Marine Traffic, only five vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours.





@DD Geopolitics



