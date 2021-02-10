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United States Armed Forces in Action - U.S. Military Power 2021
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400 views • February 10, 2021
The US MILITARY is the military force of the United States of America. It consists of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard, Space Force.
#WannaFightAMERICAScarySEEMilitaryAmerica2021capability#
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https://youtu.be/bKyS6Ni3IyM
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https://youtu.be/d8w6hqH9eGk
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https://youtu.be/RbwHOD0rH8A
Hypnotic Video of GIGANTIC U.S Navy Aircraft Carriers in Action
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