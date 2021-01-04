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Artist rendering of where the Virus lives and it's daily timetable
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58 views • January 04, 2021
Yvonne Delet, Host of The Unknown Zone Talk Show explains her very own artist rendering of where Covid 19 (the "Virus") lives in i.e. a restaurant and what it's timetable, or hours as it were for infection.
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