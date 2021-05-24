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Fasting, Detox, EMFs, Autoimmunity & Cleansing
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117 views • May 24, 2021
• Dr. Daniel Pompa — The truth about fasting and cancer and how it’s possible to decrease cancer risk by 95%.
• Jonathan Otto — How to address the key underlying conditions that lead to cancer and why BILLIONS of people have parasitic infections (and don’t know it).
• Lloyd Burrell — Do cell phones and WiFi really cause cancer? Discover the truth and how to protect yourself.
• Dr. Martin Bales — How to rid your body of toxins and accelerate healing with “Firefly Light Therapy”.
• Jonathan Otto — How to address the key underlying conditions that lead to cancer and why BILLIONS of people have parasitic infections (and don’t know it).
• Lloyd Burrell — Do cell phones and WiFi really cause cancer? Discover the truth and how to protect yourself.
• Dr. Martin Bales — How to rid your body of toxins and accelerate healing with “Firefly Light Therapy”.
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