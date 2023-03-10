Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Monopoly - Who Owns The World?
24 views
channel image
Spank Me Tender
Published 17 hours ago |

This incredibly eye-opening documentary by Tim Gielen reveals something astonishing: the majority of our world is owned by the very same group of people. Because of this they can control the entire world and impose their agenda on all of humanity. This is the time to expose them and decide what we can do about it.

https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/

Keywords
big pharmamainstream mediamonopolysocial credit scorevanguarddigital currencybig banksimfworld controlwefblackrocklockdownscovidesgdigital dollarcbdcstop world controltim gielenwho owns the worlddei

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket