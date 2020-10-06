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Epilogue (41:00)
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55 views • October 06, 2020
Learn what do the “Bones of Adam” and “the middle of the Earth” have to do with the Biblical flood account. Learn how ancient Egypt played a central role in the events just prior to, and immediately after the Great Flood. Follow the author as he searches the region for artifacts pertaining to the account of the Great Flood. See antediluvian structures unearthed for the first time after the flood waters covered them with silt thousands of years ago and meet the inhabitants who walked the Flood-ravaged hills of the mountains of Urartu thousands of years ago, as well as those who walk in their footstep today.
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