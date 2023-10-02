Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prof Fiona Hill is another one and then pushed and promoted to the highest levels...hahaha
channel image
wightwabbit
1 Subscribers
27 views
Published 12 hours ago

She is another one and then becomes elevated in status and position doing something usually in the government. take 10 mins and view some video and her areas of subject and concern...hahaha.....sheheit is another one!

Keywords
transgenderfiona hilldurham uk university

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket