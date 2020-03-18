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Three Important Truths for Spiritual Clarity
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7 views • March 18, 2020
"Three Important Truths for Spiritual Clarity" shows just how easy it is to clear up the confusion that so many people have about who to believe and who not to believe. Do people really want to know God's will for their life and develop greater discernment of spirits? Do you want to be able to know who is following God and who is not? This powerful video reveals that the truth is simple but we need to look in the right places to find it. How serious are you about finding the way, the truth and the life? Are you willing to leave it all behind to follow Him?
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