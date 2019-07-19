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Top-5 Myths About the Constitution
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302 views • July 19, 2019
Good Morning Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: July 19, 2019
We've all heard the claims - various clauses of the constitution, rather than limiting federal power, are used as a justification for more and more of it. From the necessary and proper, general Welfare and commerce clauses, to the preamble, federal “supremacy” and more – there are a lot to choose from. The hardest part about putting this list together was keeping it to just the top-five.
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
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The Commerce Clause and the Constitution: Not a Power to Do Whatever They Want
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/07/the-commerce-clause-and-the-constitution-not-a-power-to-do-whatever-they-want/
The Preamble to the Constitution: What It Tells Us and What It Doesn’t
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2017/06/13/the-preamble-to-the-constitution-what-it-tells-us-and-what-it-doesnt/
Necessary and Proper: Not Anything and Everything
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/07/necessary-and-proper-not-anything-and-everything/
Thomas Jefferson on the General Welfare Clause
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2014/08/thomas-jefferson-on-the-general-welfare-clause/
The Supremacy Clause Smackdown
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/02/the-supremacy-clause-smackdown-good-morning-liberty-02-13-19/
We've all heard the claims - various clauses of the constitution, rather than limiting federal power, are used as a justification for more and more of it. From the necessary and proper, general Welfare and commerce clauses, to the preamble, federal “supremacy” and more – there are a lot to choose from. The hardest part about putting this list together was keeping it to just the top-five.
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/good-morning-liberty/id1440549211
The Commerce Clause and the Constitution: Not a Power to Do Whatever They Want
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/07/the-commerce-clause-and-the-constitution-not-a-power-to-do-whatever-they-want/
The Preamble to the Constitution: What It Tells Us and What It Doesn’t
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2017/06/13/the-preamble-to-the-constitution-what-it-tells-us-and-what-it-doesnt/
Necessary and Proper: Not Anything and Everything
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/07/necessary-and-proper-not-anything-and-everything/
Thomas Jefferson on the General Welfare Clause
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2014/08/thomas-jefferson-on-the-general-welfare-clause/
The Supremacy Clause Smackdown
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/02/the-supremacy-clause-smackdown-good-morning-liberty-02-13-19/
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