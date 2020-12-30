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COVID 19 Vaccine 004 - As COVID-1984 Accelerates Bill Gates Blames ‘Freedom’ For Spread of the Virus
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322 views • December 30, 2020
Bill Gates praises China's response and once again rants about vaccinating the whole world, with what appears to be every politician on the planet chanting his mantra of things never getting back to normal until we've all had his vaccine stuck in us. Are there none in the political world with the balls to stand up and say this is wrong? Why are they all acting like sheep?
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