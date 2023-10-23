Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They Have Put Artificial Life INSIDE HUMANS, Legal Action Commences - Dr. Ana Mihalcea
channel image
CLO2Works
655 Subscribers
225 views
Published Monday

Everyone needs to watch this video.

They Have Put Artificial Life INSIDE HUMANS, Legal Action Commences - Dr. Ana Mihalcea 

Source: https://zeeemedia.com/interview/dr-ana-mihalcea-they-have-put-artificial-life-inside-humans-legal-action-commences/ 

Original video uploaded 11 October 2023 

I wish someone would test chlorine dioxide (CLO2) against this nanotechnology. 

Keywords
healthnanotechnologymicrobotsartificial life

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket