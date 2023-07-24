Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia has Started Using its Latest New-Gen Cluster Bomb 'DRILL' in Ukraine┃The U.S. is in MOURNING
channel image
The Prisoner
8655 Subscribers
Shop now
463 views
Published Yesterday

It seems that the current administration of the White House will go down in history not only as the most unsuccessful for the entire existence of the United States but also as the losing side, which nevertheless decided to open Pandora's box against the background of its crushing loss in the confrontation with Russia. When the current US authorities announced that they would transfer banned cluster shells to Ukraine, many were shocked by this decision.

*********************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russiadrillcluster bomb

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket