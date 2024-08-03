© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this monocast, Scott walks through how Standards of Care were designed to kill us and the only solution.Show more
-----------
PowerPoint presentation: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/rvjz2qg343kssaqkqf8r7/Standards-of-Care-or-Standards-of-Death.pptx?rlkey=4e4v110ls1zubyhu46mr13ggh&st=kohzowgl&dl=0
-----------
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe
Show less
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:d063ae6e35e1eb6c