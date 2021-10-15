© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
the people serving notice at bishops castle college, uk
Follow
1
Share
Report
80 views • October 15, 2021
The people Serving notice at Bishop Castle college today Shropshire.They were going to j## children on 14th of October 2021. When these people found out from one of the parents they are now going to postpone it till 20th October rumours as it they think the headmaster is seeking legal advice.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.