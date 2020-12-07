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'Sunday Special Report- Do NOT Listen to Media About Electoral Dates - Dr. Richard Proctor 12-06-20.'
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27 views • December 07, 2020
The interviewee is a bit poorly prepared, but he eventually gets it together and puts down some salient points about the Constitution and the elction issues.
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