117 - An Analysis of President Biden's Soul of the Nation Speech

In arguably one of the most divisive political speeches ever given by a United States president, on September 1st, 2022, in front of Independence Hall, President Biden called for unity, while at the same time denigrating one half of the nation as "MAGA Republicans" who "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic".

Furthermore, he also said "[MAGA Republicans] refuse to accept the results of a fee election", and "MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards - backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love."

Richard analyzes what President Biden said and if it is truthful and makes sense. He reveals the extreme demagoguery and many false statements, one by one.

