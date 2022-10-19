SHOW NO. 91 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 1 (Sep 21st, 2022)

In this episode, Legal Researcher Shawn O’Connor provides brief commentary on the war between Ukraine and Russia and then provides more detailed commentary about the recently passed and oxymoronically named “Inflation Reduction Act” whereby 87,000 new IRS agents are budgeted to be hired. Then, Attorney Larry Becraft provided commentary regarding the huge number of Americans who have been awakened by the Covid “pandemic” are learning about the lies told to the American people about the federal income tax system.

